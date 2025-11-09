Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Position in Hormel Foods Corporation $HRL

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,828,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,616 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.51% of Hormel Foods worth $85,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 452,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,014,000 after buying an additional 48,657 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 58,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 40,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Hormel Foods by 2.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,046,000 after purchasing an additional 12,006 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Zacks Research lowered Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $22.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Hormel Foods Corporation has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $33.80. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.05 and a 200-day moving average of $27.66.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Hormel Foods has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.400 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.430-1.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Corporation will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 84.67%.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

