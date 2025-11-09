AptarGroup, Inc. $ATR Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 583,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,857 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.88% of AptarGroup worth $91,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in AptarGroup by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 82,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 1,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,498,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.4% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 46,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,296,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AptarGroup by 34.0% during the second quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATR shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. William Blair downgraded AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on AptarGroup in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on AptarGroup from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.60.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

Shares of ATR opened at $116.21 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.23 and a 1 year high of $178.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.21.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $961.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.55 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. AptarGroup has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.200-1.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 23rd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.72%.

Insider Transactions at AptarGroup

In related news, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total value of $161,010.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,134 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,737.98. This trade represents a 4.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gael Touya sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.12, for a total value of $340,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 31,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,282,743.56. This represents a 7.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AptarGroup Profile



AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

See Also

