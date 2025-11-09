Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. $LUV

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,664,916 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 626,676 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.51% of Southwest Airlines worth $86,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LUV. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 81.4% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 80.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LUV shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. HSBC downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $33.38.

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 3.0%

NYSE LUV opened at $32.45 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $23.82 and a 12 month high of $37.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 49.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.11 and its 200 day moving average is $32.11.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the airline to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Southwest Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.