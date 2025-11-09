Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 20,121 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated $JLL

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,121 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.69% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $83,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 2,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JLL stock opened at $299.77 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $194.36 and a 1-year high of $322.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $303.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.26. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 2.28%.The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on JLL shares. Citizens Jmp began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $338.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.29.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

