Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $82.74 Million Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 999,306 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 191,711 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.41% of SS&C Technologies worth $82,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 31.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 736,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,522,000 after purchasing an additional 177,079 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 86,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after buying an additional 10,512 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,383,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $346,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSNC has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson set a $102.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

SSNC opened at $84.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.61 and a 12-month high of $91.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.07 and a 200-day moving average of $83.56. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.24.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. SS&C Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.560-1.620 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.020-6.080 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 32.05%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

