iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $USHY Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,185,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344,651 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.35% of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $81,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 8,868,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,994,000 after buying an additional 4,689,028 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 109.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,187,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277,291 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4,385.2% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,349,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,246 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,203,000. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 274.6% during the 2nd quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 805,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,212,000 after purchasing an additional 590,423 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of USHY opened at $37.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.28. iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $34.90 and a 52-week high of $37.72. The firm has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.41.

About iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

