Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $80.47 Million Stock Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. $DCI

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,160,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48,431 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.00% of Donaldson worth $80,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Donaldson by 5,112.5% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Donaldson by 113.9% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Donaldson in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DCI shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Donaldson from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Donaldson from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Donaldson from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Donaldson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Guillermo Briseno sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $1,066,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 25,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,170.27. The trade was a 34.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Amy C. Becker sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total transaction of $1,511,635.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 44,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,647,942.95. The trade was a 29.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 63,900 shares of company stock worth $5,129,264 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Stock Performance

DCI opened at $86.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.45 and a 1 year high of $87.64.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business had revenue of $802.50 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

