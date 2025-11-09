Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 22,763 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. $AIT

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,763 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.86% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $75,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 602,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,835,000 after purchasing an additional 131,465 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 508,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,113,000 after buying an additional 10,015 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 452.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 436,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,376,000 after buying an additional 357,568 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 381,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,897,000 after buying an additional 14,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 144.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,312,000 after acquiring an additional 189,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $258.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.96 and a 1-year high of $282.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $258.34 and a 200-day moving average of $249.47.

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.16. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 8.61%.The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. Applied Industrial Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Industrial Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.100-10.850 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.71%.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Jason W. Vasquez sold 7,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.08, for a total transaction of $1,941,757.28. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 14,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,768,819.28. The trade was a 34.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 8,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.06, for a total transaction of $2,276,152.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 19,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,147,047.38. This trade represents a 30.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 42,660 shares of company stock worth $11,217,980 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIT shares. Mizuho set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $290.00 target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.50.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

