CyberArk Software Ltd. $CYBR Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,539 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,583 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.39% of CyberArk Software worth $79,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 1,598.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 979,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,964,000 after purchasing an additional 921,523 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 740,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,290,000 after buying an additional 335,634 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 153.5% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 547,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,547,000 after acquiring an additional 331,498 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 545.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 230,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,862,000 after acquiring an additional 194,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in CyberArk Software by 12.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,129,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,904,000 after acquiring an additional 122,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens downgraded CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. They set a “sell (d-)” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $502.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $518.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $451.69.

Shares of CYBR opened at $503.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $288.00 and a one year high of $526.19. The company has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.52 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $490.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $425.47.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $342.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.52 million. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 13.78%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

