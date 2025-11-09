Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,147,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66,588 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.74% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $77,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at $26,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 830.4% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 160.5% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 1.1%

NYSE SWK opened at $68.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $53.91 and a one year high of $93.63.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 7.76%. Research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.