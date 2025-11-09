First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of Global Partners LP $GLP

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Free Report) by 44.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global Partners were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in Global Partners in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Leo Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Global Partners by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Partners by 28,291.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 17,319 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 17,258 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,723,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

Global Partners Stock Down 5.1%

Shares of GLP stock opened at $42.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Global Partners LP has a one year low of $39.70 and a one year high of $60.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.98.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

Global Partners ( NYSE:GLP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 0.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Partners LP will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.755 per share. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.15%.

Insider Transactions at Global Partners

In related news, COO Mark Romaine sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total value of $462,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 130,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,714,514.64. The trade was a 6.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Global Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Global Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Global Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial.

Featured Stories

