Roku, Inc. $ROKU Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 46.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,503,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,753,000 after acquiring an additional 254,504 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Roku by 456.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,905,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,449 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,581,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,372,000 after purchasing an additional 284,323 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,028,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,436,000 after buying an additional 37,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Roku by 6.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 755,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,236,000 after buying an additional 42,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Roku news, insider Charles Collier sold 118,088 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $13,580,120.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 200 shares in the company, valued at $23,000. The trade was a 99.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 50,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,052,700.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 485,463 shares of company stock valued at $50,261,347. Insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $102.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -511.47, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.12. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.43 and a 52 week high of $116.66.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. Roku had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Roku has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROKU. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Roku from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Roku from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.18.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

