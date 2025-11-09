Golden State Wealth Management LLC Buys 23,500 Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. $LAC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) by 174.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,046,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 324,518 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 18.1% during the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,012,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 155,068 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 3,173.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 846,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 821,120 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lithium Americas by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 735,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Decade Renewable Partners LP increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Decade Renewable Partners LP now owns 680,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 231,900 shares during the last quarter.

LAC stock opened at $4.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average of $3.76. Lithium Americas Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $10.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a current ratio of 9.88.

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Alexi Illya Zawadzki sold 353,914 shares of Lithium Americas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $3,355,104.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 40,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,247.40. The trade was a 89.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Lithium Americas from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lithium Americas from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Lithium Americas from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Cowen cut Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target (up previously from $2.75) on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

