Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc $SMFG Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,727 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,923,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,737,000 after buying an additional 119,818 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 823.7% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 46.4% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 468,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,239,000 after acquiring an additional 148,480 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 69,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 7,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SMFG opened at $16.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $104.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.59. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $11.83 and a twelve month high of $17.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Zacks Research cut Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

