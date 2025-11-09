Bank of Hawaii Corporation $BOH Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 165,891 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,409 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $11,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter worth $41,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 31.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 5.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BOH opened at $65.60 on Friday. Bank of Hawaii Corporation has a one year low of $57.44 and a one year high of $82.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.28 and its 200-day moving average is $66.36.

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $182.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.95 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 13.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Corporation will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.63%.

BOH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

