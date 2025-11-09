Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $11.99 Million Stock Holdings in Morgan Dempsey Large Cap Value ETF $MDLV

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Morgan Dempsey Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDLV – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 444,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,479 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.46% of Morgan Dempsey Large Cap Value ETF worth $11,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Dempsey Large Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

Morgan Dempsey Large Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA MDLV opened at $27.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.51. Morgan Dempsey Large Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $28.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.78 and its 200 day moving average is $27.22.

Morgan Dempsey Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Morgan Dempsey Large Cap Value ETF (MDLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to US-listed, large-cap companies believed to be undervalued. Holdings are selected based on fundamental criteria. MDLV was launched on Apr 26, 2023 and is managed by Morgan Dempsey.

