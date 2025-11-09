Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $11.05 Million Position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF $JUST

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 125,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,069 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $11,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JUST. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 732,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,224,000 after buying an additional 24,907 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 162,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,958,000 after acquiring an additional 20,171 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 233,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,589,000 after acquiring an additional 19,792 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 117,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,316,000 after purchasing an additional 13,082 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 72,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 10,741 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $94.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $493.53 million, a PE ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.00. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $68.41 and a 1 year high of $97.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.94.

The Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (JUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JUST US Large Cap Diversified index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed large-cap stocks selected based on a survey-based assessment of business behavior. JUST was launched on Jun 7, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

