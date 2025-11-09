DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. $XRAY Stock Position Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 36.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 673,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,183 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $10,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 61,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 98,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 52,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,778 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $11.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.48. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $20.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 25.85% and a positive return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. DENTSPLY SIRONA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.600-1.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XRAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.42.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

