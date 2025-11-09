Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 6,725 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF $SKYY

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $11,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYY. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 104.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 550,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,266,000 after purchasing an additional 280,749 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 912,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,326,000 after buying an additional 80,874 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 224.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 45,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after buying an additional 31,670 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 58,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after buying an additional 25,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 197.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 31,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 21,099 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

SKYY stock opened at $137.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.77. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.38 and a fifty-two week high of $143.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.24.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

