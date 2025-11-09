First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report) by 130.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nebius Group were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axim Planning & Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Nebius Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Nebius Group by 12.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Nebius Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Nebius Group Trading Up 1.7%

NASDAQ:NBIS opened at $111.28 on Friday. Nebius Group N.V. has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 14.70 and a current ratio of 14.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nebius Group ( NASDAQ:NBIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.60 million. Nebius Group had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 99.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NBIS shares. BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of Nebius Group from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn raised Nebius Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Nebius Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.20.

About Nebius Group

(Free Report)

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

