First Horizon Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Unilever PLC $UL

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,821 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Unilever by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 157,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,661,000 after purchasing an additional 9,088 shares in the last quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 57,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 16,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 2.5% in the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Unilever by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday. CICC Research assumed coverage on Unilever in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

UL stock opened at $61.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.35 and a 200-day moving average of $61.74. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $54.32 and a one year high of $65.66.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

