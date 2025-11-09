First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 902 Shares of Tempus AI, Inc. $TEM

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report) by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tempus AI were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Tempus AI by 308.0% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Tempus AI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tempus AI by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 24.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tempus AI alerts:

Tempus AI Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TEM opened at $71.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.02. Tempus AI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $104.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.13 and a beta of 4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tempus AI ( NASDAQ:TEM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $334.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.89 million. Tempus AI had a negative net margin of 18.45% and a negative return on equity of 73.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Tempus AI has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Tempus AI from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Tempus AI from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered shares of Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEM

Insider Buying and Selling at Tempus AI

In other Tempus AI news, COO Ryan Fukushima sold 5,000 shares of Tempus AI stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total transaction of $445,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,128,750. The trade was a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ryan M. Bartolucci sold 1,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $142,133.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 45,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,426,061.75. This trade represents a 3.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,105,282 shares of company stock worth $87,726,381 in the last three months. 26.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tempus AI

(Free Report)

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempus AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempus AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.