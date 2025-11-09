First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 12.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,941,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,090,611,000 after buying an additional 3,834,501 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,448,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $791,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,810 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,824,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,722,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,674 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $147,122,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,675,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $535,465,000 after purchasing an additional 769,015 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $144.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $184.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $193.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.16. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 12 month low of $115.10 and a 12 month high of $201.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.90.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.01. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $34.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.06 billion. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.81%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, insider Molly R. Benson sold 10,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,773,277.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 28,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,678,100. This represents a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

