First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $145,000 Holdings in International Paper Company $IP

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 41.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 281.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 63,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Insider Activity at International Paper

In related news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 9,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $409,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 27,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,951.69. This trade represents a 24.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on International Paper from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on International Paper from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on International Paper

International Paper Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $38.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -381.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.42. International Paper Company has a 12-month low of $35.79 and a 12-month high of $60.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. International Paper had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper Company will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently -70.88%.

About International Paper

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.