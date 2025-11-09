Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $12.12 Million Position in Textron Inc. $TXT

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 150,982 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,009 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $12,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Textron by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 12,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Textron by 10.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Textron by 2.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,063 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Textron by 3.3% during the second quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC raised its holdings in Textron by 14.0% during the first quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Textron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a report on Monday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Textron from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Textron from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Textron from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.15.

Textron Price Performance

Shares of Textron stock opened at $82.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.26. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.70 and a fifty-two week high of $89.28.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.08. Textron had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Textron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.76%.

Textron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.