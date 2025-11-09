Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 48,453 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF $FSTA

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 225,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,453 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $11,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FSTA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 119,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 113.8% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSTA opened at $48.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.07 and a 200-day moving average of $50.93. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a twelve month low of $47.45 and a twelve month high of $52.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.56.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

