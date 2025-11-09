First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF $HYLS Shares Acquired by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc increased its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 24.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,406,000 after buying an additional 64,050 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 106,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 28,872 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $41.75 on Friday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $39.49 and a 1-year high of $42.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.72.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.5%.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

