Atria Investments Inc Increases Stock Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. $MLI

Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,072,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in Mueller Industries during the second quarter worth $54,751,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mueller Industries by 329.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 588,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,926,000 after purchasing an additional 451,261 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Mueller Industries by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 597,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,509,000 after purchasing an additional 412,564 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $18,114,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Mueller Industries Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE MLI opened at $107.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.77 and its 200-day moving average is $88.53. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.84 and a 12-month high of $109.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.00 million. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mueller Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MLI

Insider Transactions at Mueller Industries

In other news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total value of $5,171,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,069,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,580,904.22. This represents a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $105,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 91,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,689,801.44. This trade represents a 1.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 352,000 shares of company stock worth $36,576,640 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.