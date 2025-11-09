Atria Investments Inc Acquires 986 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. $HALO

Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 986 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HALO. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 154.5% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 910,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,078,000 after purchasing an additional 552,590 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 41.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 895,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,122,000 after buying an additional 264,130 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,130,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,107,000 after buying an additional 242,167 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 343,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,934,000 after acquiring an additional 198,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total transaction of $1,507,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 733,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,285,726.65. The trade was a 2.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $1,514,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 24,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,207.26. This represents a 45.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,227 shares of company stock valued at $7,779,595. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of HALO stock opened at $68.24 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $79.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.86.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 47.28% and a return on equity of 150.85%. The firm had revenue of $354.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HALO shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Leerink Partners raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.