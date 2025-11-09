Atria Investments Inc Has $678,000 Position in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) $TD

Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,232 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Toronto Dominion Bank by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its position in Toronto Dominion Bank by 3.1% during the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 5,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Toronto Dominion Bank by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commons Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 18,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Toronto Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $80.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $137.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Toronto Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $51.25 and a twelve month high of $82.88.

Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.45. Toronto Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 16.40%.The company had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This is an increase from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Toronto Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins raised Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Toronto Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

