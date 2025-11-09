Atria Investments Inc Has $728,000 Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. $PB

Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,370 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PB. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 116,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 5.6% in the second quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 28,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 37.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after acquiring an additional 21,699 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Prosperity Bancshares

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total transaction of $33,415.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 89,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,975,604.45. The trade was a 0.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,300 shares of company stock valued at $951,046. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on PB. Stephens upped their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Monday, September 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

NYSE:PB opened at $67.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.75. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.06 and a 52-week high of $86.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.35.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.45. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 30.28%.The firm had revenue of $314.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. This is an increase from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 42.78%.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

