Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Buys New Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $54.55 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.19 and a 1-year high of $56.31. The company has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.42 and a 200-day moving average of $49.61.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

