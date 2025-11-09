Atria Investments Inc Sells 1,451 Shares of Timken Company (The) $TKR

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its stake in Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Timken were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Timken during the second quarter worth $28,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Timken during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Timken by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Timken by 537.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Timken in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TKR. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Timken in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Timken in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Evercore ISI set a $84.00 target price on shares of Timken and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.20.

NYSE TKR opened at $79.06 on Friday. Timken Company has a one year low of $56.20 and a one year high of $84.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.48.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Timken had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Timken has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.300 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Timken Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

