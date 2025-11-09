Atria Investments Inc Has $778,000 Stake in Talen Energy Corporation $TLN

Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) by 79.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Talen Energy were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Talen Energy by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talen Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $756,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Talen Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $9,266,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Talen Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Talen Energy by 114.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Talen Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TLN opened at $386.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.83. Talen Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $158.08 and a 52 week high of $451.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $407.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Talen Energy ( NASDAQ:TLN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. Talen Energy had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 9.83%.The company had revenue of $812.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Talen Energy Corporation will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Talen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Talen Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $432.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $326.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Talen Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.07.

About Talen Energy

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

