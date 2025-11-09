Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Acquires New Stake in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in lululemon athletica in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of lululemon athletica in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 96.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in lululemon athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in lululemon athletica during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered lululemon athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $209.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. William Blair cut shares of lululemon athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, lululemon athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.42.

Shares of LULU opened at $166.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.07. lululemon athletica inc. has a 12 month low of $159.25 and a 12 month high of $423.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.29.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 42.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

In other lululemon athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $109,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,754. This represents a 6.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

