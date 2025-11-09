Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,411.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DNLM. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,360 target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Friday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,320 price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,755 to GBX 1,817 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,480 price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd.

In related news, insider Karen Witts sold 8,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,144, for a total value of £96,988.32. Also, insider Daniel Taylor bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,163 per share, for a total transaction of £46,520. 39.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LON DNLM opened at GBX 1,119 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.84. The company has a market cap of £2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.18. Dunelm Group has a 52 week low of GBX 836.61 and a 52 week high of GBX 1,249. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,123.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,156.44.

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported GBX 77.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Dunelm Group had a return on equity of 96.64% and a net margin of 8.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Dunelm Group will post 77.0957096 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dunelm is the UK’s market leader in homewares with a purpose ‘to help create the joy of truly feeling at home, now and for generations to come’. Its specialist customer proposition offers value, quality, choice and style across an extensive range of c.70,000 products, spanning multiple homewares and furniture categories and including services such as Made to Measure window treatments.

