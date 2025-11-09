Upexi (UPXI) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share and revenue of $7.3280 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 11, 2025 at 5:30 PM ET.

Upexi Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UPXI opened at $3.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of -0.56. Upexi has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $22.57.

Get Upexi alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UPXI. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Upexi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Upexi in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Upexi in a report on Monday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Upexi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upexi

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Upexi stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 335,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Upexi at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upexi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Upexi, Inc manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc and changed its name to Upexi, Inc in August 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Upexi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upexi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.