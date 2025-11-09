Analysts Set Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target at C$167.83

Posted by on Nov 9th, 2025

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMOGet Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$167.83.

BMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$164.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$176.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$169.00 to C$179.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BMO

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of Montreal news, insider Steven Lloyd Tennyson sold 9,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$163.89, for a total value of C$1,486,782.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,866 shares in the company, valued at C$3,583,553.14. This represents a 29.32% decrease in their position. Also, insider Alan Tannenbaum sold 9,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$175.12, for a total transaction of C$1,720,408.35. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,883 shares of company stock worth $5,989,740. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of Montreal Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of TSE:BMO opened at C$173.38 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$121.31 and a twelve month high of C$182.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$124.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$176.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$158.75.

Bank of Montreal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 30th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.74%.

About Bank of Montreal

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Montreal is a diversified financial-services provider based in North America, operating four business segments: Canadian personal and commercial banking, U.S. P&C banking, wealth management, and capital markets.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO)

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.