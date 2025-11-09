Analysts Set Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target at C$167.83

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$167.83.

BMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$164.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$176.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$169.00 to C$179.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th.

In other Bank of Montreal news, insider Steven Lloyd Tennyson sold 9,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$163.89, for a total value of C$1,486,782.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,866 shares in the company, valued at C$3,583,553.14. This represents a 29.32% decrease in their position. Also, insider Alan Tannenbaum sold 9,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$175.12, for a total transaction of C$1,720,408.35. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,883 shares of company stock worth $5,989,740. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TSE:BMO opened at C$173.38 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$121.31 and a twelve month high of C$182.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$124.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$176.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$158.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 30th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.74%.

Bank of Montreal is a diversified financial-services provider based in North America, operating four business segments: Canadian personal and commercial banking, U.S. P&C banking, wealth management, and capital markets.

