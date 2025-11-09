Intercontinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
IHG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intercontinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st.
NYSE IHG opened at $130.15 on Thursday. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a 1-year low of $94.78 and a 1-year high of $137.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.83.
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.
