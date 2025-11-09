Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Receives $325.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $325.3846.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Public Storage from $305.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Storage

Public Storage Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 111.1% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 95 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $278.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $291.20 and a 200-day moving average of $292.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.91. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $256.60 and a fifty-two week high of $355.87.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 35.67% and a net margin of 39.53%.Public Storage’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. Public Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.700-17.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 124.61%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

