Brokerages Set Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) PT at $32.64

Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.6364.

DNLI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. TD Cowen raised Denali Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th.

Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $15.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.68. Denali Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $33.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 10.27, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.02. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carole Ho sold 2,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $39,884.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 217,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,169.78. This represents a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 2,937 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $39,884.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 242,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,291,058.68. This trade represents a 1.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,680 shares of company stock valued at $91,569. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 7.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 64,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 54,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 18,807 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 2.7% in the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 40,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

