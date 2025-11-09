AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Receives $5.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.3750.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research downgraded AMC Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of AMC Networks in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of AMC Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Shares of AMC Networks stock opened at $7.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $326.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.43. AMC Networks has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $10.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.86.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.13). AMC Networks had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a positive return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $561.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. AMC Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. AMC Networks has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that AMC Networks will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMCX. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in AMC Networks during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in AMC Networks by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

