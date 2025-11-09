Brokerages Set eToro Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETOR) PT at $70.76

eToro Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETOR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.7647.

ETOR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of eToro Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of eToro Group in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of eToro Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on eToro Group from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on eToro Group from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th.

eToro Group Price Performance

NASDAQ ETOR opened at $34.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. eToro Group has a 1-year low of $32.66 and a 1-year high of $79.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion and a PE ratio of 27.90.

eToro Group (NASDAQ:ETOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $209.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.60 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of eToro Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETOR. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in eToro Group during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eToro Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in eToro Group by 194.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in eToro Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in eToro Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000.

eToro Group Company Profile

Our mission is to open the global markets, connect our users to leading investors and give them the tools they need to grow their knowledge and wealth. The global financial markets are widely recognized as one of the greatest paths to wealth creation, although they have historically been opaque and inaccessible to many.

