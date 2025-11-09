Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG). In a filing disclosed on November 07th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Procter & Gamble stock on November 6th.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) on 10/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 10/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) on 10/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) on 10/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) on 10/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) on 10/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 10/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT) on 10/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) on 10/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) on 10/24/2025.

NYSE PG opened at $146.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.71. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43. The company has a market capitalization of $343.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.93 and its 200 day moving average is $157.08.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.23 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 19.74%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $1,612,283.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,532,120.48. This represents a 22.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 40,119 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $6,309,515.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 319,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,228,106.25. The trade was a 11.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,488 shares of company stock worth $23,529,718. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, October 27th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, July 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.53.

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

