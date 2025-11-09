British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Insider Buys £162.96 in Stock

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Free Report) insider Tadeu Marroco purchased 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4,074 per share, with a total value of £162.96.
Tadeu Marroco also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 1st, Tadeu Marroco purchased 4 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,934 per share, for a total transaction of £157.36.
- On Wednesday, September 3rd, Tadeu Marroco acquired 3 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,092 per share, for a total transaction of £122.76.
- On Wednesday, August 13th, Tadeu Marroco acquired 170 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,182 per share, with a total value of £7,109.40.
British American Tobacco Stock Down 0.7%
British American Tobacco stock opened at GBX 4,130 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £89.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.88. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,702 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,806. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,965.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,762.63.
British American Tobacco Company Profile
BAT was founded in 1902 and was first listed on the London Stock Exchange in 1912. A constituent of the FTSE 100 since its creation in 1984, we have evolved, becoming the only truly global company in our sector.
BAT is transforming and is well positioned with a global footprint and multi-category portfolio.
