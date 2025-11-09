British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Insider Buys £162.96 in Stock

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Free Report) insider Tadeu Marroco purchased 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4,074 per share, with a total value of £162.96.

Tadeu Marroco also recently made the following trade(s):

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

On Wednesday, October 1st, Tadeu Marroco purchased 4 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,934 per share, for a total transaction of £157.36.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Tadeu Marroco acquired 3 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,092 per share, for a total transaction of £122.76.

On Wednesday, August 13th, Tadeu Marroco acquired 170 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,182 per share, with a total value of £7,109.40.

British American Tobacco Stock Down 0.7%

British American Tobacco stock opened at GBX 4,130 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £89.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.88. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,702 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,806. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,965.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,762.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,800 to GBX 5,200 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded British American Tobacco to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 3,000 to GBX 3,400 in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 to GBX 4,400 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 2,800 to GBX 3,300 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,040.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BAT was founded in 1902 and was first listed on the London Stock Exchange in 1912. A constituent of the FTSE 100 since its creation in 1984, we have evolved, becoming the only truly global company in our sector.

BAT is transforming and is well positioned with a global footprint and multi-category portfolio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.