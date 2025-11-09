Next 15 Group (LON:NFG) Insider Buys £100,000 in Stock

Next 15 Group plc (LON:NFG – Get Free Report) insider Mickey Kalifa bought 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 320 per share, for a total transaction of £100,000.

Shares of Next 15 Group stock opened at GBX 320.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 328.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 293.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £323.46 million, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.50. Next 15 Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 203.90 and a 52-week high of GBX 462.

Next 15 Group (LON:NFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX 22.20 EPS for the quarter. Next 15 Group had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 37.44%. Analysts predict that Next 15 Group plc will post 60.4827586 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NFG shares. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on Next 15 Group from GBX 344 to GBX 479 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 580 price target on shares of Next 15 Group in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 435 price objective on shares of Next 15 Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 498.

Next 15 is redefining the landscape of growth consultancy with The Next Network, a decentralised collective of specialist consultancies, agencies, product builders, and venture creators. Our network is built for agility, powered by data, technology, and artificial intelligence, and is driven by the profound expertise of top-tier professionals.

