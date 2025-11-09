Churchill Capital Corp X/Cayman’s (NASDAQ:CCCXU) Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow

Churchill Capital Corp X/Cayman’s (NASDAQ:CCCXU – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, November 10th. Churchill Capital Corp X/Cayman had issued 36,000,000 shares in its IPO on May 14th. The total size of the offering was $360,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Churchill Capital Corp X/Cayman Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCCXU opened at $19.42 on Friday. Churchill Capital Corp X/Cayman has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $31.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.05.

Get Churchill Capital Corp X/Cayman alerts:

Institutional Trading of Churchill Capital Corp X/Cayman

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp X/Cayman during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp X/Cayman during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp X/Cayman during the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp X/Cayman in the second quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp X/Cayman in the second quarter valued at about $543,000.

About Churchill Capital Corp X/Cayman

We are a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp X/Cayman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp X/Cayman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.