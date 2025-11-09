Churchill Capital Corp X/Cayman’s (NASDAQ:CCCXU) Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow

Churchill Capital Corp X/Cayman’s (NASDAQ:CCCXU – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, November 10th. Churchill Capital Corp X/Cayman had issued 36,000,000 shares in its IPO on May 14th. The total size of the offering was $360,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
Churchill Capital Corp X/Cayman Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CCCXU opened at $19.42 on Friday. Churchill Capital Corp X/Cayman has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $31.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.05.
Institutional Trading of Churchill Capital Corp X/Cayman
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp X/Cayman during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp X/Cayman during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp X/Cayman during the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp X/Cayman in the second quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp X/Cayman in the second quarter valued at about $543,000.
About Churchill Capital Corp X/Cayman
We are a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.
