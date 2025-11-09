CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.16), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. CervoMed had a negative net margin of 290.72% and a negative return on equity of 59.15%.

CervoMed Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVO traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $6.92. 46,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,175. CervoMed has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $16.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average of $8.21. The company has a market capitalization of $64.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of -0.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CervoMed

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of CervoMed by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CervoMed in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CervoMed during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CervoMed during the second quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CervoMed by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. 25.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRVO. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of CervoMed from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of CervoMed in a report on Monday, August 11th. HC Wainwright raised CervoMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CervoMed in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of CervoMed in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.86.

About CervoMed

CervoMed Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for age-related neurologic disorders. Its lead drug candidate is neflamapimod, an orally administered small molecule brain penetrant for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), Alzheimer's diseases, frontotemporal dementia, and ischemic stroke recovery.

