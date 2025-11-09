IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.35, Zacks reports.

IN8bio Trading Down 6.6%

Shares of IN8bio stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.55. The stock had a trading volume of 89,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,833. IN8bio has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho set a $4.00 price objective on shares of IN8bio in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of IN8bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of IN8bio in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded IN8bio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

IN8bio Company Profile

IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidates include INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and INB-400, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat newly diagnosed GBM.

