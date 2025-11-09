Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.13, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $3.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 million.

Curis Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRIS traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.31. 233,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,923. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 3.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.85. Curis has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $4.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Curis in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curis

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Curis stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 681,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 49,554 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned 5.45% of Curis worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.97% of the company’s stock.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, which is in a Phase 1/2 open-label, single arm expansion trial in patients with relapsed or refractory, or R/R, AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes.

